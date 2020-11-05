Mom season 8: Where is Anna Faris’ Christy? Why is she leaving?







Are you wondering where Anna Faris’ character of Christy is on the Mom season 8 premiere? Is she gone for good? If you haven’t heard an answer to this just yet, we’re happy to provide some further information.

In the event that you have not heard the news already, Faris decided earlier this year to step away from the CBS comedy, which she was the lead of at the very start of the series. In a statement at the time, here is what the actress had to say about her departure:

“The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career. I’m so thankful to Chuck [Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience.”

As for why she is leaving, it has very much to do with her being interested in pursuing other work opportunities. The show itself is going to continue to move forward, albeit in some other directions and with Allison Janney serving more as the singular lead for the show. This should prove interesting, seeing how the series will evolve from here … but we have very much an indication at the moment that we are going to continue to see Christy be referenced on the show. She’s been too much of a core component to this series to imagine her completely disappearing in terms of subject matter.

Also, depending on how the character is written out of the series, we remain hopeful that there will be a chance to see her down the road. It would be nice to see her come back once we get around to a series finale … whenever that may be. We’re hoping that there is still a little bit of life in this show yet.

Are you going to miss Anna Faris on the Mom season 8 premiere?

