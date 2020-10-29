Supernatural season 15 episode 18 spoilers: Be prepared for ‘Despair’







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on Supernatural season 15 episode 18? This is an episode that is hugely essential to the endgame of this series — it has to be, given that there are only two more left on the other side of it. Within these episodes, we’re going to see Sam, Dean, Castiel, and Jack presumably do what they can to take on Chuck. We probably don’t need to spell out further what the stakes are, given that this has been made clear time and time again. How do you defeat God himself? The next two episodes will be all about the success or failure of this plan.

Given that Jared Padalecki said recently that the series finale may very well be his favorite episode ever, that has to ramp up expectations for this home stretch further. How in the world could it not?

Below, CarterMatt has the full Supernatural season 15 episode 18 synopsis with some more information all about what lies ahead:

RICHARD SPEIGHT, JR. DIRECTS – With the plan in full motion, Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) fight for the good of the common goal. Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode written by Robert Berens (#1518). Original airdate 11/5/2020.

What we’re really hoping to see within these final episodes of the series is a culmination. Just think about it like this — we’ve spent so much time thinking and pondering over what we want the show’s endgame to be. We’ve also seen these characters overcome so much on their road to potential peace. It would be wonderful if the Supernatural finale finds a way to show how far they’ve come, and how what they’ve learned along the way still proves to be rather useful.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Supernatural right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Supernatural season 15 episode 18?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts in the attached comments! Also, be sure to stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







