The Bachelorette episode 3 spoilers: Dale Moss is the target of ‘jokes’







Next week’s The Bachelorette episode 3 is going to be a dramatic one — no surprise there. Yet, it’s going to also be the episode where a lot of the cracks in Clare Crawley’s season start to show.

From the very beginning, Clare made it clear that she was more into Dale Moss than anyone else. She seems, at least for now, to be giving some of the other guys a chance. But, the heart does want what the heart wants … right? When it starts to become clear that Dale is the frontrunner, there’s mounting evidence that some of the other guys aren’t going to take that well. You probably saw a hint at a roast-themed date in the promo last night, and it looks as though Dale is going to be the butt of many jokes. Are they even going to be jokes? It seems more like this upcoming date will turn into a chance for some characters to air out their frustrations.

For some more insight, be sure to check out the details below via ABC:

The irrepressible Margaret Cho helps a group of nine guys prepare for a live roast – of anybody and everybody: Clare, the other men, Chris Harrison. But once they learn that the audience consists of the other remaining men, they target their barbed humor on one man: the perceived frontrunner. Will Clare get their message or will their plan backfire?

We have a good sense that Clare will get the message, but will she even care? We have a harder time believing that she’ll pay that close attention to anything they have to say unless there is some legitimate concern.

