The Bachelorette sneak peek: Clare Crawley – Brandon awkwardness







Tuesday night’s new episode of The Bachelorette is a mere matter of hours away, and all signs point to this one having a fair share of awkward moments. One of the most awkward ones, in fact, can be seen in the sneak peek below.

In this video, we have a good opportunity here to learn further about Brandon — or, his philosophy to being on the season. He makes it clear to Clare that he finds her attractive, but that is where things end. He doesn’t have a single other thing to say about what he likes about her, and that is what leaves Clare frustrated. Why is he here, then? We think from her vantage point, this comes across as someone who totally carries here-for-the-wrong-reasons vibes with them at every step. If she doesn’t trust all of his motives, that is going to make it so much hard for her to want to take him far.

Of course, we’re well aware that this sneak preview could just be a small, isolated clip in what is to be a larger conversation. There may be ways for him to redeem himself over time here, but he is going to have to find a way in order to open up further to him. Clare’s been around this franchise enough to recognize what she wants, and she really isn’t altogether interested in wasting her time.

Oh no 😳 It's the cringe you won't want to miss TONIGHT on #TheBachelorette! pic.twitter.com/5vIYem1m5n — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) October 20, 2020

