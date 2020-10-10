Legends of Tomorrow season 6: Could Wentworth Miller return?







Is there a reasonable chance that we could see Wentworth Miller come back on Legends of Tomorrow season 6 at some point? For the time being, nothing is anywhere close to confirmed — but we know that a certain longtime friend of his wants to make it happen.

In a new post on Instagram (see below), series star Dominic Purcell made it clear that he would love his former Prison Break co-star / Leonard Snart to resurface at some point before the end of this season. He also noted that he’s spoken to Miller about the possibility already. The two were mainstays of the first season, but the Earth-1 version of Captain Cold was killed off at the end of the finale. We’ve since seen him come back in some other forms, including Leo more recently.

So how could a Snart return work now? It could have a lot to do with the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths. Due in part to what happened at the end of that epic event, we don’t think that it’s impossible to imagine that there is a version of him still alive out there. Also, let’s not forget about all of the various time-travel possibilities in the first place.

Rest assured, we want more Snart on the series — it’s a nice callback to one of the bright spots from early on in the show’s run. Hopefully, the producers are keen to take Purcell’s suggestion.

