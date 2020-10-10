Last Man Standing season 9 production kicking off, Tim Allen confirms







Today, we come bearing some fantastic news when it comes to Last Man Standing season 9 — production on the new episodes is kicking off!

In a post on Twitter this past Thursday, the good news was confirmed by none other than series star/executive producer Tim Allen. Because the series is not premiering on Fox until we get around to 2021, there was likely less of a hurry to kick things off here — they could wait to ensure that all of the proper precautions were tried, tested, and good to go for the cast and crew.

It goes without saying, but there will be some changes to Last Man Standing this season. For example, there’s not going to be a full studio audience there for the shows in the immediate future. How producers compensate for that remains to be seen, whether it be using a limited audience, including a laugh track, or just going without laughter following various punch-lines. We’d bet personally on the show not changing too much in terms of their presentation; this is a show that is popular for a specific reason, and we think giving viewers that element of comfort is important in times like these.

When season 9 picks up, we imagine that on some level the series will pick up where they left off with Kristin Baxter welcoming another baby. There was also big news for Mandy at the end of last season, and we’ll have to see whether the show chooses to operate with some big time jump fairly early on. There is also the question of how much the producers choose to write in current events.

No matter what the entire Last Man Standing team decides, the most important thing is that they continue to focus on comedy and relatability. Viewers see parts of themselves in the Baxters, and that essence of the show should remain no matter what.

So happy to be back working with my TV family on #LastManStanding! Im beginning to enjoy the daily nose swabs. Should that be concerning? — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) October 8, 2020

