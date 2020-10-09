The Walking Dead season 10 episode 17: EP on production shift, changes







The Walking Dead season 10 episode 17 is going to be the first of several “bonus” episodes that you’re getting in the new year, and these aren’t exactly going to be similar to some of what you’ve seen before. The central themes and the characters will still be there, but rest assured that these are not going to look or feel all that much like you would expect from various episodes of this show.

To be specific, there is going to be a real lessening of the overall sense of scale that you see with the series moving forward. Speaking (via Deadline) as a part of the virtual New York Comic-Con, here is some of what executive producer/showrunner Angela Kang had to say:

"The big difference is that when we come back we usually we do a giant season opener, and there's hordes and hordes of zombies and they're crammed in spaces doing tonnes of action … So, it's not going to be that kind of thing because we can't have 300 zombie extras and people with faces smashed together with mouths all over the places. But the thing that is really cool is that we've had to think outside the box and how to make things still feel really scary, while being a little more cognizant of how many people are in a scene." This is the sort of structure that will probably apply on this show for quite some time. The Walking Dead can also ensure safety by shooting outdoors, and also ensuring that everyone is testing rigorously. Given that there are so many different interesting characters within this world, we can all but guarantee that there will be some great story possibilities coming up soon.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Walking Dead season 10 episode 17?

