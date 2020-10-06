Lucifer star Tom Ellis shares photo of mask, talks filming precautions







For those of you who have not heard already, filming is currently underway on the end of Lucifer season 5 plus also season 6 — and everyone involved is taking things super seriously. The cast and crew are all wearing masks and as much PPE as possible in order to ensure safety, and we’ve now got an even further sense of just what that is like.

So just how much equipment is the cast wearing? In a post on Instagram, you can see what Tom Ellis is wearing around the set, complete with both a mask and a face shield. He posted this image to prove a point about how seriously the cast and crew are taking this pandemic in contrast to the administration, and we like to think that his message is one that a lot of people can follow during these difficult times. Ellis also reminded us that he and other cast and crew members are undergoing daily testing to further ensure that the set is a safe environment.

Ellis’ series is far from the only TV show utilizing as much PPE as possible in order to properly return to work and stay there — people all over the country are trying to get back to crafting new episodes. It’s difficult and at times taxing on all involved, but there’s an acknowledgment that these shows are important to people and should continue. There is also an opportunity here to set a great example to others, and that is what Tom is clearly trying to do.

