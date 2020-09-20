Dancing with the Stars 29: Is Kaitlyn Bristowe, Skai Jackson early favorite?







As we prepare for the next Dancing with the Stars 29 episode airing on ABC tomorrow night, let’s take a minute to discuss favorites. Who is the most likely contender to win at the moment?

If we did have to label one person the favorite right now, it probably has to be Kaitlyn Bristowe. Think about it this way — she’s got prior dance experience, will only become stronger as the show goes along, and has all of Bachelor Nation behind her. She’s in a better spot right now than Hannah Brown was at this point a season ago, and the scores right now don’t matter as much as the scores a few days from now.

Meanwhile, Skai Jackson already proved herself in the premiere to be one of the strongest dancers in the entire competition! We can’t forget about her, and Justina Machado may be the biggest surprise in the whole field. Not only is she a great dancer so far, but she has a winning personality. The women are super-strong at the moment and these three in the finale could prove to be rather fun.

As for the guys, it’s clear that Nev Schulman was the biggest surprise from the premiere episode. Yet, there is no guarantee that you are going to see him go far just yet. AJ McLean feels like the safer bet right now, largely due to the experience that he has with the Backstreet Boys and the established fan base.

Who do you think is the current favorite to win Dancing with the Stars 29?

