NCIS season 18: The last day before filming is here!







For all out there who love NCIS, we come bearing some element of good news! We’re inching ever closer to season 18 filming — as a matter of fact, we’re less than a day away.

So what is happening at this point? Think of it like this — the crew are putting their finishing touches on making sure that the production is as safe an environment as possible. This is going to be a filming period like no other — it will be more isolated than before, masks and PPE will be abundant, and scenes are likely going to be configured to ensure as much social distancing as possible. This is going to be a process that takes time, and it will continue to be that even when filming gets back.

In a new post on Twitter, you can see this message echoed further by none other than series star Wilmer Valderrama, who discussed the first table read of the season and also the show doing what it can to get back towards things happening. There is an inherent feeling of stepping into an unknown here; hence, the space metaphor that Wilmer decided to create. While this isn’t the first show to go back to work during this oh-so-difficult time, we are still at a spot where everyone is still trying to figure out how to best make things happen and handle all of the challenges thrown at them.

We think that, by and large, the NCIS team are going to work in order to make things as familiar as possible when the show comes back. While we think current events could be addressed, they may want it to look and feel at least somewhat similar.

6 months of industry shut down. The 1st table read 2 season 18 feels like road 2 progression, as we get closer 2 bringing #NCIS back 2 ur homes. Feels like us cast/crew.. R like astronauts embarking in2 the learning curb of a whole new world & reality.. here’s 2 a smooth lift off pic.twitter.com/Hr2exNoAMp — Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) September 8, 2020

