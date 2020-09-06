Is Wynonna Earp new tonight? More season 4 episode 7 hopes







Is Wynonna Earp new tonight on Syfy? In this piece, we are coming your way with an answer to that question … and also a little more news on what could be coming to go along with it.

Without further ado, though, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out there — there is no new episode of the series on the air tonight. Last week’s epic episode (heartbreaking moments and all) served as the midseason finale, and we are now in a spot where we are left to sit around and wait for whatever is going to be coming up next. New episodes are slated to return in 2021, and there are a lot of adventures still to be had. Filming is already underway for some of the remaining episodes in the Calgary area.

So what is going to be coming up on the show moving forward, in particular when it comes to Waverly and Nicole? We know that WayHaught is one of the central relationships at the heart of the series, and after everything that they’ve gone through we think that they deserve at least some chance to breathe. In speaking on the future at the moment, here is some of what Kat Barrell had to say in a new interview with TVLine:

I think they’re just so, so happy to have solidified their engagement and really be moving forward in a solid direction. There are hard times of transition in relationships where you’re like, “OK, what’s our next step?,” and I think for a long time Nicole and Waverly didn’t know. Everything was really grey, everything was really chaotic, and now we finally see them getting a chance to breathe and have some celebration time and some time to be reflective. We’re often moving so fast on the show that there isn’t really a lot of time to reflect and enjoy, to take a step back and take it in. So, I think that’s where we happily find them, being able to just have a brief moment to enjoy. And then of course they get back to the chaos!

