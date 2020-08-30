Strike: Lethal White episode 2 spoilers: Air date + a new discovery







Want to get a sense of what’s coming up on Strike: Lethal White episode 2? There are a couple of things really worth pointing out here, but let’s kick things off with this — a reminder that the show is going to be back on the air sooner rather than later.

After the long-awaited premiere today, the adaptation is going to be popping back up on BBC One in just 24 hours! Episode 2 airs tomorrow night, and it’s going to showcase Strike and Robin working immediately to get answers. What makes things complicated for the two is that while trying to take on some of the hardships associated with this case, they also have to find a way to tackle some difficult personal matters at the same time. Let’s just say that this is one of the more challenging situations we’ve seen the two come across.

For a few more details now, be sure to check out the official Strike: Lethal White episode 2 synopsis:

Strike (Tom Burke) and Robin’s (Holliday Grainger) startling discovery seems to confirm the story of the strangled child – but they’re forced to leave the scene before they can properly investigate.

Fearing their witness is in danger, they redouble their efforts to find him. As Robin deals with frustrations in her marriage and Strike accepts a dependency on a new girlfriend, their investigation deepens.

The duo are taken all over London in pursuit of the truth, from a derelict warehouse filled with protestors to a high-society charity fundraiser. But ultimately, our favourite detectives are unable to stop another tragedy…

Given that Strike: Lethal White is only four episodes long, that’s going to serve as a reminder that things are going to move rather quickly — they’ll have to in order to ensure that we get from beginning to end. Sure, fans of the source material will recognize a lot of what’s ahead, but it’s the presentation and the aesthetic that matters.

Related News

What do you most want to see when it comes to Strike: Lethal White episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: BBC.)

