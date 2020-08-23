Lovecraft Country episode 3 spoilers: A look at ‘Holy Ghost’







Want to get a good sense of what’s ahead on Lovecraft Country episode 3? The HBO historical drama — with a supernatural twist — is already off to an intriguing start. You’ve got a lot of unusual happenings taking place within this world, but at the same time the most important thing to note is this: Everything you see here is rooted in a particular reality. It has to be. Otherwise, most of the story does not work in the slightest and you’re left with no real substance and just a lot of superficial effects.

Luckily, it seems like HBO is promoting next week’s new episode largely on the basis of the relationships first.

For some more on that subject, be sure to check out the Lovecraft Country episode 3 synopsis below:

Hoping to mend her relationship with her sister Ruby (Wunmi Mosaku), Leti turns a ramshackle Victorian on Chicago’s North Side into a boarding house – an endeavor that stokes neighborhood racism and awakens dormant spirits stuck in the house. Meanwhile, Atticus remains burdened by a guilty conscience as George’s wife Hippolyta (Aunjanue Ellis) presses him for the full story of what happened in Ardham.

How are the ratings?

This is something that we’re going to be interested in checking out for the long-term here, mostly because this is the sort of show that is worthy of an audience — and we think that it’s one that is going to expand outward as things go along. To date, most of the news that we have is positive, as the show debuted with 760,000 live viewers checking the show out. There are many more who caught it streaming on all of the show’s digital platforms.

Hopefully, we’ll continue to see some fantastic things happen with the show’s numbers moving forward, especially as more and more people check the show out.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Lovecraft Country episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

