Batwoman season 2 star Javicia Leslie talks casting, inspiration







While the official Batwoman season 2 panel may not be happening today at DC FanDome as it was once planned (it’s now coming next month), there is still a new opportunity to hear from Javicia Leslie.

Suffice it to say, the past couple of months have been more than eventful for the actress. She is taking on an iconic role and also replacing Ruby Rose, who donned the famous cowl for season 1. Her character of Ryan Wilder won’t be anywhere near the same as Ruby’s Kate Kane, as they come with different personalities and perhaps ideas of who Batwoman should be. This iteration could end up searching for Kate, and that may serve as a particular plot point during this upcoming season.

So how is Leslie looking at the role right now? What intrigues her about taking it on? Here is what she had to say during the BAWSE Females of Color Within the DC Universe panel (per TVLine) about a past DC actor in Eartha Kitt (who played Catwoman) who was somewhat of a trailblazer for her:

“I’ve always truly admired Eartha Kitt … But I admire Eartha Kitt even outside of acting. I love her for her activism and the fact that she used her art for activism, and just her mentality in general — the things that she would say and how dynamic they were, and the power that she had as a woman.”

This is especially important within the world of Batwoman, given that activism was a part of Kate Kane and will likely be a key component to Ryan Wilder. This is a show about standing up for something beyond yourself, and we’re sure that it will remain topical in its own way moving forward into season 2. As for how Ryan fits in with the remainder of the core cast, that’s something we’ll have to wait a while in order to learn.

