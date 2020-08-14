Big Brother 22 All-Stars: Who won Head of Household, Week 2?







Who is the new Head of Household in the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house? Following the first eviction, we had a chance to learn…

The moment that we saw that this was some sort of Q&A session after Keesha’s eviction, we had a feeling that there was going to be more or less a crapshoot in terms of athletic ability. The premise was all about looking at videos from Big Brother fans, and from there, the contestants will have to answer various questions about them. This was a weird, random series of videos, but we understand the show trying to do something creative when it comes to Zoom backgrounds. (Oh, this was the same actor who we’ve seen on the show in the past.)

When the dust settled, it was revealed that Memphis managed to get the power! We know that he’s got a big alliance now in the Commission (himself, Cody, Tyler, Dani, Nicole F, and Christmas), and they are all for sure safe.

So what does a Memphis – Head of Household reign mean? It’s probably going to be danger for Ian, given that he has been discussed here and there as a potential target. To go along with that, Bayleigh could be in danger, at least as a pawn. Of course, there is still the Safety Suite that you have to think about here, as well…

You gotta also think that Janelle and Kaysar are going to be in danger, just because they are Janelle and Kaysar. Yet, we don’t think that he will want to eliminate a bunch of old-school players right away…

