Grey’s Anatomy season 17: Could filming start in September?







Are we inching closer to Grey’s Anatomy season 17 premiering this fall? We’d still classify that as too early to tell. With that being said, though, we are getting a little bit closer to filming being underway.

According to a report from SpoilerTV, production on the show could kick back off when we get around to September — though there is always a chance for that to change. This goes along with some of what we’ve heard as of late about production starting before long. We know that there is some pre-production planning underway now, and we imagine that a part of this is making sure the set is safe for all of the cast and crew to come back.

We know already that on-screen, the Grey’s Anatomy cast will be telling some stories that better reflect what is going on today. We know that the pandemic is going to be a part of it, and that may allow it to make further sense as to why some of the cast would be socially-distanced from each other during a lot of the scenes.

If Grey’s Anatomy does start filming in September, we think that there’s a reasonable chance that the show could get back to work at some point in November … though we’ll have to wait and see on that. A big part of it could be up to whatever the producers are able to and then also whatever ABC opts to do at the same time when it comes to their story.

