Good Witch season 7: No Halloween special coming this year

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, there is not going to be a Halloween special this year, meaning that you are going to have to wait a bit longer than usual to see your friends at Grey House back on the air. Why? From our vantage point, we feel like it’s got everything to do with the global health crisis, which has made it hard for anyone to start production on a special in a reasonable amount of time. The hope is to start filming season 7 proper this fall, but remember that a Halloween story would need to air in the second-to-last week in October. There’s no real time to turn that around and in a pandemic, hurrying something along for the sake of entertainment is never going to be the right move.

So will the Hallmark Channel series go back to doing Halloween movies again at some point in the future? For the time being, our assumption is that they will … mostly because there is no real reason for them not to. These generate solid ratings, and this is a network in particular that is about tradition. (Hence, why they make such a killing with a lot of their Christmas romance movies.)

Our hope is that the latest season of Good Witch will premiere on Hallmark Channel at some point in the summer — we wouldn’t anticipate there being any hurry to announce a premiere date, so instead, we’d just say to be patient and prepare for some more smiles and escapism. You know, the sort of things that a show like this really does best.

