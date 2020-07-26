NCIS season 18: Will Gibbs, Sloane get together before she leaves?







If you are like us, there’s a good chance you’re still bummed out by the reports that Maria Bello is leaving NCIS. Unless she comes out and says something different, we have to take those claims seriously.

So what comes of the relationship between Bello’s Sloane and Mark Harmon’s Gibbs? We know that this is the question a lot of people out there have, and we’re sure that the writers are aware of this. They know that viewers are keen to the idea of the two of them together; executive producer Frank Cardea told us at the end of the season 17 finale that they wanted to continue to play around with this idea. We can’t speak to whether or not Cardea knew at the time that Bello would be leaving during season 18, but this relationship was something that they wanted to explore.

For some more thoughts on NCIS in video form, watch our discussion on Bello’s exit below! After you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist for some other news. We’ll have more soon enough…

With this in mind, we do remain hopeful that there will be at least something further discussed between these two when the show comes back. It may not be right away — heck, it may be similar to the amount of Tony/Ziva romance we got when Ziva left. We know that this wasn’t a lot of romance given how long they were on the show together, but it was something. We think the writers will be at least interested in nodding to the vast Gibbs/Sloane (“Slibbs”) fandom that is out there.

The next question that inevitably comes with this is simple: What does Sloane’s exit mean for Gibbs long-term? Will he harbor feelings after the fact? Will his time with her encourage him to try to find someone to spend the rest of his life with? If their relationship does advance before she leaves, we have to imagine that it will have some sort of profound impact. It would ultimately be rather strange if it didn’t.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right away

Do you want to see Gibbs and Sloane together on NCIS at some point before Maria leaves?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some additional news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







