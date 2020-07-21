





Is America’s Got Talent new tonight on NBC? Well, the answer to that question is a little bit complicated.

Let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way — there is no new episode of the series airing tonight. Or, at the very least, no new performances. The plan tonight is for there to be a “Best Of” show featuring some of the most notable auditions from the season. Technically, this is not a repeat in that sense … but there’s nothing new to be too excited about.

For some more news on America’s Got Talent in video form, be sure to see our Golden Buzzer rankings at the bottom of this article! After you do just that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. We’ll have some other news coming that you don’t want to miss.

So why are the producers doing this? Well, it has a good bit to do with the change in schedule sparked by the current health crisis. Typically, there would be multiple Judge Cuts episode, but there was no real way for that to happen in this climate. Instead, there will be just one Judge Cuts episode where a select number of acts will compete, while others will be automatically put through to the next round. That is a show currently scheduled to air on NBC over the next couple of weeks. (NBC’s press site does not make it clear if it is happening on July 28 or in early August.)

Regardless, the live shows for America’s Got Talent are currently set to happen in the second week of August, and we know there are hopes to do something that has at least the judges in the same place. Maybe some acts can also appear live, but we can’t imagine organizing this is altogether easy at this present moment.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent

What do you want to see when it comes to America’s Got Talent moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







