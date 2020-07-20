The Blacklist plotting Comic-Con @ Home panel; what to expect







For those of you wanting to see some discussion on The Blacklist past and present, consider this to be great news. After all, the series is going to be a part of Comic-Con @ Home later this year!

Want to get some more news on The Blacklist in video form? Then be sure to check out the latest below! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist.

Come Thursday, July 23 at 4:00 p.m. Pacific time, we are going to have a full panel discussion that seems, by and large, to be all about how the season 7 finale came together amidst the current health crisis. This was an animated experiment, one that was put together at the last second and revolved around Liz making a big decision when it comes to Katarina Rostova and Raymond Reddington.

For a few more details about what you can expect from this panel, take a look at the official convention synopsis below:

NBC’s The Blacklist series creator/executive producer Jon Bokenkamp, executive producer John Eisendrath, series stars Diego Klattenhoff (Donald Ressler), and Harry Lennix (Harold Cooper), will be joined by Proof, Inc’s visualization supervisors Adam Coglan and Matt Perrin to discuss how they stepped up to the challenge of completing the season with partial animation after production was shut down due to the pandemic. Moderated by Philiana Ng, senior editor, Entertainment Tonight.

For those of you out there who are looking at this panel in hopes for a lot of season 8 scoop, you are probably going to be disappointed in the end. We just don’t anticipate that there are going to be a lot of finer details handed out there! This feels more about the end of last season, though there may at least be a few teases as to when the show could return to production. (Reports for now indicate that an August date is possible.)

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 8?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







