When Calls the Heart season 8: Who’s bad for Christmas Special?







There’s a good bit to be excited about when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 8 — and then also the upcoming Christmas Special!

The great news, of course, is the simple fact that we are gearing up for a season 8 in the near future. There’s nothing to be concerned about when it comes to that! We’ve already seen the cast and crew preparing for the start of filming. With Vancouver being safer than other places in North America, we’re hoping that production will be able to happen without too many problems along the way.

Below, you can see a tweet from Hallmark Channel confirming the upcoming Christmas Special, and then also a lot of the cast members who are going to be appearing during it. It’s nice especially to have news on Andrea Brooks’ return, given the departure of Faith during season 7. We should get a good update on her life within this episode, plus some fantastic storytelling across the board that leads into season 8. That season should premiere in the new year.

For those who have not heard as of yet, When Calls the Heart is starting off production a little bit earlier this season in order to ensure that they can spend as much time outdoors as possible. That enables everyone to be a little bit safer amidst the pandemic, while also avoiding some of the colder temperatures that can come from being in British Columbia during the winter.

Beyond the Christmas Special, there is no premiere date for season 8 — but honestly, we’re in no real reason to hurry. For now, we’re just excited to see the show back. We’ve missed being in Hope Valley and it will be nice to have a return.

