The Bachelorette reveals new Clare Crawley suitors — with a twist







As we do get closer to the new season of The Bachelorette airing on ABC this fall (at least presumably), they’re continue to map it out.

How are they doing that? Well today, the network officially unveiled a list of more than 40 possible contenders who could be a part of the show this time around. This isn’t some sort of super-dramatic twist, but rather the producers taking as many precautions as possible. They are working under a contingency plan in the event the health crisis makes it impossible for certain cast members to move forward. They are planning as thought positive tests could happen and that they may need to swap things out.

For some more news on Matt James being named the new star of The Bachelor, be sure to watch the latest below. Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and be sure to stick around for more news.

An abundance of caution is something that, in general, is going to be a staple of the next few months. For example, in the event that a new season of Big Brother happens, we have a feeling that there will be multiple alternate cast members who are forced to quarantine as though they are going to be on the season. We think it is the process here, rather than Clare, that will make some of the decisions.

Many of the guys who are a part of Clare’s season now were originally in the group as well. With that being said, though, there are also a lot of other new guys who weren’t originally announced. This represents the show trying to find a way to age up the cast to better represent Clare, who is the older than most of the typical leads of the show.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette

What do you think about the new Clare Crawley suitors on The Bachelorette?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







