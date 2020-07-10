How Outlander star Sam Heughan celebrated 7-year casting anniversary







Yesterday proved to be quite the exciting day within the Outlander world. After all, it marked the one-year casting anniversary of Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser!

For those who weren’t around the show from the very beginning, Sam was actually the first of the two leads cast — Caitriona Balfe was brought on board in September, and started filming a very-short period of time after everything was signed on the dotted line. It made a lot of sense for the producers to spend a lot of time making sure they found the right people here — they needed to have the versatility to tackle the action, the drama, and the romance of the show. They also needed to have a natural rapport and could be able to act using their eyes, their movements, and of course the dialogue.

You can see what Sam wrote about the casting anniversary in his post on Instagram below. Meanwhile, executive producer Ronald D. Moore had this to say at the time Sam was cast:

From the very beginning, I knew the part of Jamie Fraser would be difficult to cast. I had no one in mind for the part. I knew that someone would just come into the audition and be Jamie Fraser. And that’s what Sam did.

We have a good feeling that this is what everyone feels about Sam now. He’s made the TV version of Jamie so spectacular to watch, and we’re lucky to already have one more season of him at least. (We’re still crossing our fingers for a season 7.) Even if Sam doesn’t get the Emmy love he so richly deserves, we know how highly viewers think of his performance. He has all of their admiration and respect and that has to be a great reward in itself.

Hopefully, Sam, Caitriona, and the rest of the cast will be able to start filming Outlander season 6 later this year. Time will tell.

