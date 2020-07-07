Siesta Key season 3 episode 17 spoilers: How will Juliette move forward?







Next week on Siesta Key season 3 episode 17, there are going to be a number of further questions to ask. Take, for example, whether or not Juliette is going to be able to fully move forward. She’s gone through some relationship turmoil and when you deal with stuff like that, it only makes sense that you work in order to find as many escapes as possible. Friends can be a good one, and so can your job. Moving into this episode, it does look as though she will be leaning on the latter as she tries to figure out what she wants next out of her life.

Of course, Siesta Key isn’t just the Juliette show and at this point, we’ve seen a number of other cast members navigate through some particularly choppy waters. Take, for example, what Kelsey is going to go through due to a blast from her past showing up and potentially causing all sorts of trouble.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Siesta Key season 3 episode 17 synopsis below:

Juliette tries to move on by diving full-force into work. Madisson is fed up with Chloe’s meddling and decides to move out. Kelsey’s ex comes back to shake things up between her and Garrett.

By the end of this episode, will we start to see Juliette in a different place? We think that it’s fair to expect that, largely because there is some value in this show continuing to press onward rather than focus on characters doing the same exact thing episode after episode. We hope that season 3 ends in a way that sets up new directions for everyone on the show … or at least those who still remain a part of it. (We’ve already written about one notable exit.)

What do you most want to see when it comes to Siesta Key season 3 episode 17?

