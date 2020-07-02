Burden of Truth season 3 finale spoilers: ‘Shelton from the Storm’







Next week on The CW, the Burden of Truth season 3 finale is going to be here! It feels like only yesterday that the show kicked off again, but this is what happens when you run a fairly-short amount of episodes. You get to business, you get things done, and then you’re left making viewers sit around and wait until we know more of what lies ahead.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Burden of Truth season 3 finale synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up:

JOANNA AND PETER PUT IT ALL ON THE TABLE – With the trial against ClearDawn labs fast approaching, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) are busy preparing their witnesses and finalizing the evidence. With time running out, Joanna works desperately to save Kodie’s (Sera-Lys McArthur) children from a lasting childhood trauma, when the memory of her own trauma leads her to a big breakthrough at trial. Doug Mitchell directed the episode written by Bradley Simpson (#308). Original airdate 7/9/2020.

For now, there is no official season 4 renewal … but we’ll continue to hold out hope for that. One of the reasons we’re hopeful right now — last week’s episode generated the second-strongest total viewership of the whole season. Plus, isn’t there always going to be a need for this sort of summer programming on The CW? They’ve always done a good job of bringing in some Canadian imports at this time of the year.

Anyhow, a big part of this episode is probably just going to see whether or not Joanna and Billy are going to have a favorable outcome with their case. This isn’t necessarily a show that is all about happy endings, but we’re still crossing our fingers here and hoping for the best.

