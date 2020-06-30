Curb Your Enthusiasm renewed for season 11 by HBO







Even if you’re going to be waiting a while in order to see it, rest assured that a Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 is coming to HBO.

Today, the network and Larry David confirmed that another season is coming … at least eventually. Like with so many other shows out there, it’s hard to imagine that we’re going to be seeing the show entering production in the near future. Yet, David is probably very well aware of the sort of content that could come out of his character being in quarantine. We have to imagine that this is going to be a big part of whatever the story moving forward is.

In a statement, David himself responded to the renewal in his typical self-deprecating fashion:

“Believe me, I’m as upset about this as you are. One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve.”

As for how long a show like Curb Your Enthusiasm will last, the simplest answer is that it’s going to be sticking around however long Larry wants it to. This is a guy who has had the opportunity for years now to tell the story on his own terms; there are no demands for him to do a season ever year, and there was a pretty extended break thrown in there. It feels a lot like him playing Bernie Sanders on Saturday Night Live reinvigorated him and caused him to get excited about diving into this role again.

In the end, we’ll see when a new season comes out — it could be late 2021, but in this current health crisis we don’t think it’s altogether wise to stamp a specific premiere date on anything.

