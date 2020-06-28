Greenleaf season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Is there a chance AJ is alive?







As we prepare for Greenleaf season 5 episode 2 to arrive this Tuesday, the status of AJ is going to be paramount in the minds of many. Isn’t there a good reason for that? We have to think so, given that he was presumed dead after what appeared to be him taking his own life.

In the end, though, the truth could be more complicated. We know that if the character dies, some story opportunities are lost. Keeping him alive does allow us a chance to get some more answers as to what’s been really going on with him and also the man who died — there has to be more when it comes to this mystery, right?

We do have the full Greenleaf season 5 episode 2 synopsis below, and there are a few details sprinkled in here as to what’s ahead:

Noah returns to help Grace with A.J., offering her stability. Bishop and Lady Mae take a walk through their history when they visit Mavis’s club as a potential venue. Jacob uncovers a shocking revelation about the history of the Greenleaf family home.

We think that the AJ part of this does make us think that he could be alive, and as for everything else, these could be stories that allow us to get a full-circle view on much of this world. Mavis coming back into the picture somehow would be important way to look back at the earlier days of the show — as for what Jacob discovers, there’s a good chance that it is also tied to the earlier seasons of the show in its own way.

