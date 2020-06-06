Will Saturday Night Live do more Thursday pre-election specials?







As we prepare for this fall, there’s a reasonably good chance NBC could lean heavily on Saturday Night Live … and there are a number of reasons for this.

Take, for starters, the sheer fact that some other comedies may not be ready in time. Because the show is often either live or pre-taped within the week before, it means that there isn’t much turnaround. We’ve already seen that there are ways the show can go on even if it’s not taking place at Studio 8H.

Meanwhile, there’s also a precedence for the network airing some Thursday specials in election years. We’ve seen it before, mostly in the form of an extended Weekend Update. It gives the series a little more juice and gets NBC even better ratings. We’re sure that this is something that they’d be interested in doing again … but should they?

For the time being, we’d say that our answer is yes with some conditions. The return of five or six Weekend Update Thursday specials this fall could prove fruitful, if there is a way to do them back in studio. Even if it’s not live, that vibe works significantly better than doing Weekend Update remotely with Michael Che and Colin Jost. Given that the two guys are at a desk already, there may be a way that you can distance them and most of the crew as much as possible. Meanwhile, the world may be a little safer (fingers crossed) within the next three months to make such an event possible.

Technically, it’s possible that Saturday Night Live will shift back in studio for much of the upcoming season, though we’re not anywhere close to the point where that can be confirmed. If they are able to make it happen, don’t bank on there being an audience. We’re not predicting that for at least the rest of the calendar year.

Do you think we could see more Saturday Night Live Weekend Update specials?

