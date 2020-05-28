Siren season 3 finale sneak peek: Will the cure actually work?







The Siren season 3 finale is slated to air on Freeform tomorrow night, and you have to be prepared for what lies ahead. It’s going to be dramatic and potentially deadly, as Tia is starting a war that could cause a great deal of chaos. We already know that it’s setting the stage for one of the most ambitious battles at sea that we’ve had a chance to see on the series so far.

Is there a way to take out any perceived upper hand that she has? This is the focus of the new sneak peek below, one where Maddie and Robb reunite and one that also features a discussion on a cure. Is this going to be one that can stop the consequences of Tia’s attack? Can it turn some of the metaphorical tide? There are a lot of questions, but at the same time few opportunities to answer them.

One of the biggest challenges that we’re left to thinking about with season 3 simply revolves around the long-term status of Tia in general. This is a character who has turned out to be quite a compelling adversary, and it’s almost strange on some level to think that her story could be almost at an end. There’s no guarantee that she will die in the finale, but it’s something to think about. The same can be said for the idea that she emerges from the shadows once more in season 4 … provided that there is a season 4. That is still something that we don’t have all that much in the way of confirmation on at the moment.

For now, just get ready to have your heart pounding over everything that is coming within this episode. It’s going to give you a reason to be nervous…

