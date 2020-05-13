American Housewife season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?







Will there be an American Housewife season 5 at ABC? Has it been renewed or canceled? Within this article, we’ll do our best to break it down…

The bad news for now is simply this: There is no confirmation on the future of the comedy. There was a little bit of confusion earlier today because of a misinterpreted social-media post from one of the show’s young stars, but nothing is 100% on the future. It’s hard to read what ABC is going to want to do in this situation, given mostly that American Housewife has not always been dealt the easiest overall hand.

What has this show in been particular been forced to take on over time? Think in terms of countless changes to its timeslot, including when it was forced to air on Friday nights for a good chunk of this season. It also doesn’t exactly get all that much in the way of promotion. We can’t say that we’re shocked to see that it averaged a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down by more than 30% from the show’s season 4 average.

Could see it getting one more season, and a placement back on Friday night? That seems possible, but we don’t feel at the moment like this is a show that will go on for another three or four more years. Its ratings drop is concerning, and we wouldn’t be shocked if this turns out to be the final season. With that being said, we’d obviously vote for something a little bit happier than a cancellation.

So when will ABC make an official announcement? Our feeling is that by the time you get around to the end of the month, more information will be out there. The only reason that may not be the case here is in the event things change slightly due to the global health crisis.

Do you want to see American Housewife renewed for a season 5?

