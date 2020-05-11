Jerry Stiller of Seinfeld, The King of Queens dead at 92







There is some terribly sad news to report this morning: Iconic entertainer Jerry Stiller has died at the age of 92. His son, film star and director Ben Stiller, was the first to confirm the news in a statement:

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.

While Jerry Stiller had a career that spanned decades and multiple generations, his most iconic role is likely that of George Costanza’s father Frank across more than two dozen episodes of Seinfeld. Even if he wasn’t in the vast majority of episodes, he produced countless memorable quotes and moments that people reflect on still today. He also was a series regular on CBS’ longtime comedy The King of Queens, where he appeared in more than 200 episodes. His most-recent credit was in Zoolander 2, which of course starred his son.

For some more tributes to Stiller, be sure to check out the following statements.

Jason Alexander – Such sad news that my beloved friend, Jerry Stiller, has passed. He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside. He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend. #RIPJerryStiller I Love you.

Michael McKean – RIP Jerry Stiller, a great comic actor and a splendid man. He and his wife Anne were royalty but they would’ve laughed in your face if you said so. And then hugged the hell out of you.

Jerry Seinfeld posted a simple photo of an old Stiller album, which you can see below. Meanwhile, Leah Remini posted a touching tribute on Instagram, where she discussed playing his on-screen daughter for so many years.

Stiller will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his friends and family. (Photo: NBC.)

