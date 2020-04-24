Penny Dreadful: City of Angels premiere released free, early by Showtime







Want to watch Penny Dreadful: City of Angels without having to wait until the weekend? Thanks to Showtime, you now have an opportunity!

If you head over to the link here, you can view the entire series premiere regardless of whether or not you are a subscriber. All you need to do is be located in the United States and enter your email and date of birth. (For many people out there, you may also be eligible for a free 30-day trial to help get you through this long period at home — the timing is pretty perfect if you are interested in watching the Homeland series finale.)

For those of you who don’t know all that much about City of Angels, this is a follow-up show to Penny Dreadful — though it’s not super-important that you have seen the original to understand what is going on here. The show has a great cast including Natalie Dormer, Nathan Lane, and Rory Kinnear (who was also a part of the first series) — for a few more details, be sure to check out the synopsis below:

1938 Los Angeles is a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega and his partner Lewis Michener become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart.

Expect this show to be thrilling, mysterious, and also creepy in all the right ways. It feels like a gothic horror novel combined with a noir, and hopefully, it lives up to some of the hype and the early (and positive!) ratings that exist out there.

