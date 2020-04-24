Parks and Recreation virtual reunion special to air on NBC April 30







There isn’t necessarily a lot of big TV news breaking amidst what is going on in the real world right now, but the news we’ve got now was absolutely a pleasant surprise. Next week, there is a Parks and Recreation reunion special happening on NBC!

So how will this work? Basically, the plan is that Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Jim O’Heir are all going to be appearing in their roles from the original show. It’s a special that will emphasize social distancing as Leslie Knope communicates with all of her friends from afar — we would assume that everyone will be playing the characters, and there will be some guests that you see along the way. This is also a special designed to raise money for food banks, so there is an extremely charitable message to it right in this time of great need.

In a new statement, here is some of what executive producer Michael Schur had to say on the subject of what you can expect to see:

“Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money … I sent a hopeful email to the cast, and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old Parks and Rec team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life, and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!”

This is a wonderful idea to get everyone back together, and it’s going to be especially nice given that it’s been so long since we’ve seen all of them. Of course, we’re insanely curious how Offerman is going to get himself to look somewhat like Ron Swanson again. This is going to be fun, and very much a nice distraction from everything that is going on in the world.

Are you planning to watch the Parks and Recreation reunion next week?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

