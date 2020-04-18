Dynasty season 3 episode 19 return date: Danny Trejo appearing







Are you curious to check out the Dynasty season 3 episode 19 return date on The CW … or to get more news on what’s next? Rest assured that this article is going to be here with updates on both!

The obvious bad news, if you haven’t heard already, is this — you won’t be seeing a new episode next week. Yet, this isn’t some extremely-long hiatus that you are stuck dealing with either. There is a new episode that is coming on Friday, May 1 entitled “Robin Hood Rescues,” and it’s the sort that makes it very much intrigued on the basis of the title alone. Let’s be honest here for a minute — we don’t see a whole lot of situations where some of these characters emphasizing giving to the poor.

There is going to be some fun in this episode — how is there not when Danny Trejo is stopping by? The legendary actor is set to appear on the show moving forward as himself, and this is the second appearance from the actor as of late. Remember for a moment here that he’s had a recurring role over the past few years on The Flash as Breacher.

For a few more details now on what’s ahead, we suggest checking out the full Dynasty season 3 episode 19 synopsis:

UNLIKELY HEROES – Adam (Sam Underwood) and Liam (Adam Huber) rush to the aid of Blake (Grant Show) and Anders (Alan Dale), and Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) gets a special visit from his hero Danny Trejo (guest starring as himself). Fallon (Liz Gillies) faces legal repercussions for advice “Aunt Alexis” (Elaine Hendrix) gives a listener on the new podcast and Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley), Vanessa (guest star Payton Jade) and Dominique (Michael Michele) celebrate the success of their reality show by looking ahead to what’s next. Cristal (Daniella Alonso) is forced to make a difficult decision. Also starring Maddison Brown. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Paula Sabbaga (#319). Original airdate 5/1/2020.

