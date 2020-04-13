Black Monday season 2 episode 7 return date hopes at Showtime







Following tonight’s midseason finale, are you eager to learn the Black Monday season 2 episode 7 return date … or at least get a sense as to when it could be?

The first thing that is worth noting is simply this: There is no new episode airing next week on Showtime. Originally, the plan is for the entire season to air over the course of several weeks — but the current health crisis changed everything when it comes to plan with that. It’s caused so many productions to shut down, and that’s without eve thinking about things from a post-production vantage point. We’re in this strange, unprecedented time where things are shifting and changing on the fly, and everyone from networks to viewers have to be prepared for her.

With that in mind, we’d anticipate that you be patient in regards to a return date here. Our hope is that there will be more episodes when you get around to the fall but for now, that’s all it is: A hope. There isn’t all that much in the way of confirmation and there won’t be for a good while. There are a handful of episodes still to go, and Showtime will probably wait until they’re all together and ready before handing out a return date.

We should go ahead and note that Black Monday is not the only series over at Showtime that is facing this sort of fate. After all, you are seeing something fairly similar come around for Billions. It hasn’t even premiered yet, but we know that the plan is to adhere to somewhat of a split-season format with it, as well.

Rest assured, Black Monday will be back this season, and you will have some chances to laugh and dive into the story. You may just have to be patient along the way.

