Saturday Night Live at Home: Tom Hanks hosting, Chris Martin performing







Entering into this weekend’s Saturday Night Live episode, we honestly had no idea what to expect. The entire show was set to be remote, and there was no real promotion of a host, a musical guest, or anything else. SNL has been around for more than 40 years, but it’s never had a show quite like this. It’s what makes the night so fascinating, but also so strange.

Well, the moment the show started, it was clear that this was going to get stranger over time. Tom Hanks was revealed to be the surprise host of the show, which makes some sense given that he was previously diagnosed with the disease that has spread throughout the country. Chris Martin of Coldplay was also revealed to be the musical guest. Hanks’ opening monologue was fun and casual — he talked about growing his hair back out after a movie role. He also revealed that the show wasn’t live, which is understandable all things considered.

For more news when it comes to SNL in video form, be sure to watch some of the latest we’ve got below! After you check that out, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have more news coming up before long…

It feels like most of the show is going to be done via Zoom or similar programming … which makes sense. Hanks concluded by joking that not all the sketches would be funny, mostly because that’s the same as all SNL most of the time. He thanked health-care workers and everyone who is working to make the country better. The man is a national treasure, so it felt like there was no better person to usher in the rest of the show. In the end, we’ll just have to see where the rest of the night goes!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to SNL

What did you think about the opening for this unusual episode of Saturday Night Live?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







