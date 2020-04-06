





Is Prodigal Son new tonight on Fox? Within this piece, we come with an answer on that subject — plus also a look ahead!

We don’t want to keep you waiting all that long here, so let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the show tonight. Alas, there also won’t be a new one next week, either. There are still two more stories to come this time around, but clearly the network wants to keep you waiting for a while in order to see them! This allows them to build up the tension, but also keep some of these stories on the air for as long as possible leading up to the arrival of May sweeps.

For the sake of this article, we’re going to set the stage for the next new installment entitled “The Professionals.” This installment is going to serve as an opportunity to see Malcolm and Ainsley do their part to uncover the truth about Nicholas. This is someone who is going to prove quite important to this season’s endgame … even if there is some confusion as to what that endgame may be. Odds are, Martin’s going to be very much involved in however the story closes here … and it’s going to prove to be crazy.

If you want more insight, just be sure to check out the full Prodigal Son episode 19 synopsis now:

After a catastrophic turn of events, Malcolm and Ainsley are convinced there’s more to Nicholas Endicott (guest star Dermot Mulroney) than meets the eye. Their only hope just might be an impromptu Whitly family reunion in the all-new “The Professionals” episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Monday, April 20 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-121) (TV-14 D, L, V)

By the time this episode ends, we have a good feeling that the stage is going to be set for an epic finale — while the show didn’t get a chance to film all of its 22-episode arc, it does appear as though the finale was filmed out of order. With that, there will be some sort of conclusion to the season … and then we wait on a season 2.

