Love Island USA season 2: Could it still happen on CBS?







At the moment, we’re in an era where the future of almost every reality show out there is uncertain — or, at least that’s the case for the ones that haven’t been filmed as of yet. Yesterday, we wrote about the future of Big Brother, which we very much think CBS would like to get on the air sooner rather than later.

Now, we’re posing some of the same questions when it comes to the future of Love Island. We know that CBS wanted to premiere the second season in May, largely so that they could have a quality bridge show to keep them going until we get around to (potentially) Big Brother later on down the road. We’ve had our own reservations about whether or not another season will happen here, largely due to the fact that Love Island would need to be ramping up in under a month and a half from where we are now … and it doesn’t seem like the current health crisis is about to slow down anytime soon.

Yet, it does seem as though there is some confidence that something more will happen here in the near future. Speaking via Deadline, ITV America CEO David George expressed some hope that everything could work out, even if it is rather last-minute:

“Once the switch is turned on, we can get it to air very quickly. As of right now, we’re not particularly worried, because it’s quick turn, it makes sense. We’re trying to get it as ready as possible so when [CBS] says ‘go’, we’re ready…”

Because Love Island does air more or less in real time, it’s much easier to get it ready than a show like The Amazing Race, Survivor, or The Bachelorette. Still, because of the international travel and the casting, you really have to make sure that everyone is okay and good to participate before things can happen. We’ll continue to keep a close watch on the situation, just like we are with every other major reality production this summer.

Do you want to see a Love Island season 2 happen this summer on CBS?

Do you think it will actually make that target May premiere date? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







