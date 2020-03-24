Is Legends of Tomorrow new tonight on The CW? More season 5 scoop







Is Legends of Tomorrow new tonight on The CW? If you do find yourself hungry for some more news on this show, we come bearing updates within!

Let us start, though, by handing down one update that we’re sure few people want to hear — there is no new installment coming tonight on The CW. As for the reasoning behind it, let’s just say it has to do with some last-minute scheduling shake-ups that the folks at the network are doing in light of the current health crisis. They have to find a way in order to keep their programming that they have around at a time when they won’t have too much more down the road. (Luckily, we know that Legends was able to finish production prior to everything being shut down.)

As the promo below indicates, you will have a chance to start to see episodes again beginning on April 7 — from there, you’ll have a chance to see all sorts of interesting Zari fallout plus the rise of some other threats.

April 7, “Zari, Not Zari” – MEMORIES – Sara (Caity Lotz), Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) find themselves in British Columbia searching for another piece of the Loom, but they run into a problem they couldn’t have foreseen. Zari (Tala Ashe) has been having trouble feeling like herself, so she goes on meditative journey at the suggestion of Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian). Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) volunteers to try and help Rory (Dominic Purcell) with a personal problem. Nick Zano and Olivia Swann also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Tyron Carter (#509).

Date TBD (possibly April 14), “The Great British Fake Off” – WE’VE GOT COMPANY – With Sara (Caity Lotz) recuperating from her latest battle, Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) starts to notice something might not be right with her. Still searching for the Loom, Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Zari (Tala Ashe) find themselves trapped in a 1910 boarding house with a slew of out-of-time Encores. Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan), Gary (guest star Gary Tsekhman) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) take a trip while Nate (Nick Zano) and Charlie hold down the Waverider. Olivia Swann also stars. David Geddes directed the episode written by Jackie Canino (#510). Original airdate 3/31/2020.

