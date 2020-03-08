Homeland season 8 episode 6 spoilers: What’s next in ‘Two Minutes’







Next week on Homeland season 8 episode 6, we’re going to be seeing yet another phase in what has been already a heck of a chaotic journey. We’ve seen the helicopter crisis, uncertainty with the Taliban, and questions aplenty about whether or not Carrie Mathison can really be trusted. We wish that there were some answers that we could hand down to you on all of this right now … but there’s not. We still have a lot of story to explore this season, and that includes the next new episode, which carries with it the title of “Two Minutes.”

So what is going to transpire here? Think in terms of a story set in two different parts of the world — but also one where one part of the story greatly informs the other.

Below, CarterMatt has the official Homeland season 8 episode 6 synopsis with some more news on what is coming:

Upheaval and unrest in Washington, D.C., brings an investigation to Kabul, Afghanistan, which could lead to dangerous consequences.

As we do inch closer to the conclusion of this season — and the series overall — Carrie Mathison’s legacy is going to be more than likely at the center of everything. Are we going to be able to see her conquer her demons and try to legitimately move forward? Is she going to be able to make it through some of the rubble? We’re hoping that this show does get to end in a way where she’s recognized for the complicated human she is — she is a hero, but there are other parts of her life that are clearly complicated.

