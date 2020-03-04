The 100 season 7, In the Dark season 2 premiere dates revealed







Curious to learn when some of your favorite CW series are going to be back for new episodes this spring? Then go ahead and consider this to be your source!

Let’s start things off with the final season of the Eliza Taylor drama The 100, which is going to be launching with some very important episodes on Wednesday, May 20 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. This show has become more and more of a summer institution as of late, and we’re not surprised that this is how things are going to wrap up. Note thatt this isn’t evidence of The CW’s lack of faith, given that there is a spin-off that has been developed and will launch as a backdoor pilot during this upcoming season. We imagine that some more news will be coming over the next few weeks, so keep your eyes peeled for some more discussion on that.

Meanwhile, let’s also turn now towards In the Dark. The second season of this show will kick off on Thursday, May 28 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. This is hardly the most-publicized show on the network, but we’re curious to learn how much of an imprint it can make at a time where, frankly, there isn’t all that much in the way of other programming available.

The most-hyped new show of the late spring/summer on The CW may be Stargirl, largely because of the pedigree behind the scenes with DC Comics’ Geoff Johns taking on the role of showrunner. This is a character inspired by Johns’ late sister, and we know that this means a lot to him. New episodes will premiere starting on Tuesday, May 12 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern — it will air in that timeslot for a couple of weeks, before shifting over to Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. starting on May 26. This is a character who was technically featured already on Legends of Tomorrow, but this is a very different take on the role.

For those of you who are subscribers to the DC Universe streaming service, you can see Stargirl a good day earlier — episodes will launch there starting on Monday, May 11.

Which one of these CW series are you the most excited to check out?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember here to stick around for some additional news. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







