Last Man Standing season 8 episode 12 & more: Cupids and secret tutors







Interested in getting a greater sense of what’s coming on Last Man Standing season 8 episode 12 — and in the episodes that follow? This article can be your guide towards everything that’s next on the Fox – Tim Allen sitcom.

Let’s kick things off, though, with a reminder that next week, you’re getting an installment entitled “I’m with Cupid” that is going to find Mike Baxter in a most unusual position — matchmaker. He will be doing everything that he can to help out Joe … or maybe, “help” you Joe. There’s no clear indicator as to where things are going to go here. For a few more details, check out the synopsis below:

Mike plays cupid for Joe (guest star Jay Leno) when he sets up him on a date with Cece (guest star Melissa Peterman). Meanwhile Kyle is jealous when Ryan invites Jen to be a guest on their podcast in the all-new “I’m with Cupid” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Feb. 27 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-813) (TV-PG D, L)

If you’re wondering why the press release indicates that this is “813,” Fox is airing this episode out of order from where it was filmed. The twelfth episode filmed on the season is “Student Doubt,” and that is actually airing come March 5. What we can tell you about that right now is that some key characters are going to come together to help Kyle prepare for a big exam. The challenge? Trying to do that discreetly. Meanwhile, there is also going to be another episode coming after the fact on March 12, one that carries with it the title of “This Too Shall Bass.” As you would expect, bass fishing is going to play an important role in that one. (We’ve always found it fun how Last Man Standing, a show filmed in front of a live audience, tries to depict the outdoor world/the products that Outdoor Man tries to sell.)

Rest assured, there are a number of big stories to come over the weeks ahead. We’re at the halfway point of the season now, but there’s a whole lot more around the bend!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Last Man Standing and what’s happening next

What do you want to see when it comes to Last Man Standing season 8 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some more information when it comes to the series. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







