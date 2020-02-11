Superstore renewed by NBC for season 6







While not all comedies on NBC are currently hitting it out of the park, the network was rather happy today to confirm good news on Superstore. We are getting a season 6 for the 2020-2021 season! This show has consistently been one of the network’s higher-rated comedies, and beyond that, it performs very well via DVR and digital platforms.

It may seem somewhat archaic to look solely at the live+same-day numbers for the American Ferrera series, but it still seems relevant for the sake of the data in front of us. To date, season 5 is averaging a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also close to 2.8 million live viewers a week. These numbers are down less than 15% in both measurements from where we were back in season 4, and that’s the sort of slid retention most networks strive to have. There’s probably an even greater need for more of Superstore next season now that The Good Place is over. (Superstore joins Brooklyn Nine-Nine as comedies that has an official renewal. Sunnyside was effectively canceled from NBC broadcast-wise last fall, and the future for Perfect Harmony is looking a little less than harmonious.)

In a statement confirming this news, here is what Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming for NBC Entertainment, had to say:

“We’re thrilled that Superstore continues to speak to many important and topical issues while simultaneously being hilarious.”

In the end, there’s a lot of great stuff that we’re excited about when it comes to the future of Superstore. If nothing else, it feels like it’s crossed a threshold now where it’s going to go on for however long the cast and creative team want it to. If not that, then NBC will probably let it stick around long enough to get a proper final season. Let’s just throw that sentiment out into the universe in the hopes that it happens.

What do you think about Superstore being renewed for a season 6?

Be sure to share in the comments, and be sure to stick around for some more ratings news and information over the next few months. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







