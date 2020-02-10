Prodigal Son episode 15 spoilers: Ana Gasteyer to guest star







Prodigal Son episode 15 is coming onto Fox next week, and what this story marks is an opportunity for an undercover case. Also, it’s a chance to dive into Martin’s past in what is sure to be a terrifying series of events. This is poised to be a great episode for Martin Sheen, but also a fantastic one for Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer, as she will be a noteworthy guest star!

There is a little bit of brilliant Fox synergy with this gig, mostly when you remember that Gasteyer previously appeared as the Tree on The Masked Singer earlier this year. With this appearance, she’s getting another opportunity to make her presence felt, and also playing a very different sort of character than she’s used to. Prodigal Son isn’t always the sort of series that leaves a lot of room open for humor — it’s hard to do that when there are all sorts of death and destruction around every corner.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Prodigal Son episode 15 synopsis with some more news as to what is coming up next:

When a body is found professionally preserved and embalmed, the NYPD teams up with Edrisa to go undercover at a convention of funeral directors. While there, they discover their top suspects – morticians Tilda (guest star Ana Gasteyer) and Dev (guest star Sathya Sridharan) – who used to be in business with the victim. Then, enter the mind of a serial killer as Martin revisits his past through a series of hallucinations in the all-new “Death’s Door” episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Monday, Feb. 17 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-115) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Is this episode gonna be creepy? You better believe it, and there’s also a pretty good chance that we could be in for the last episode of February. One of the reasons why we bring this up is simply this: Making it very much clear that the writers are going to have to bring it. After all, you’re going to be waiting for a long time to see what lies ahead!

