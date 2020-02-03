Homeland season 8: Saul fights for Carrie in Super Bowl ad







Homeland season 8 is going to premiere on Showtime next week — and tonight, we got the smallest of sneak peeks!

During the big game tonight, the fine folks over at the network decided to spend the money on an advertisement that teased some of what is coming up. Within this trailer, we saw Carrie Mathison doing what she could to stay alive in the midst of a challenging mission. We know that Claire Danes’ character has been overseas, her memory is compromised, but she’s also not giving up. The soul of this show lies in resolving conflict in the Middle East, and we are getting more excited with each passing second to see how this unfolds. How much of Carrie’s present is going to be influenced by her past? That is one thing we’re eager to learn more about.

So what is Saul doing while Carrie is overseas? He’s working as a National Security adviser, and doing what he can to keep the peace and ensure safety all over the world. It’s a difficult job, but it’s one he is both ready for and excited to take on. He also still recognizes that there are some people out there in the world who don’t quite trust Carrie and because of this, he’s doing what he can in order to stand up for her. He wants people to know that they can still believe in her.

Let’s make it clear — this is the Saul we love. As for Homeland itself, it is at its best when there are global threats, trust issues, and Carrie reminding us why she’s worthy of her job. She may not get the credit she deserves, but she is still a hero nonetheless.

Here’s the official synopsis for the first episode, in the event that you haven’t seen it already:

Carrie recovers in Germany. Saul negotiates. Max (Maury Sterling) has a new mission. Starring Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin.

