Super Bowl commercials: The Rick and Morty – Pringles fever dream







There are a number of memorable ads this Super Bowl Sunday, and over the course of the big game, consider CarterMatt your source for some of the best! We’re going to be presenting you with ways to watch/re-watch the ads, plus also our verdict on whether or not some of them are effective at their intended goal. Sure, they want to be funny and buzzworthy, but shouldn’t they also sell the product?

Within this article, we’re examining closely what has to be one of the more bizarre ads from the big game, one featuring Rick and Morty joining forces with iconic brand Pringles while hyping up a wide array of stackable flavor combinations.

The pitch – It’s pretty simple: Rick and Morty characters find themselves in an odd universe where stacking Pringles is cool. Is there a way for them to escape the commercial … or would they even want to? Both of these, we suppose, are worthy questions.

What Works – We have to imagine that Pringles is really going for the Rick and Morty audience here, which makes some sense given that late-night television is one of the perfect times to have gigantic tubes of Pringles at your side. It is a memorable spot, even if the end is bizarrely terrifying on some level.

What Doesn’t – Is this too weird? If you have no real idea what Rick and Morty is, we can’t exactly see you talking about how amazing this ad is or wanting to go buy Pringles. It almost feels like some executives consumed something else other than Pringles before going forward with this. We preferred Pringles’ past ad in terms of mainstream appeal.

Overall Verdict – While the Rick and Morty collaboration is certainly odd, at least Pringles features their brand throughout and aims to tell some sort of a story here. It may not be our favorite ad of the night, but we give the company high marks for nailing their target audience and delvering something that is outside the box. At least they’re not playing it safe, which some other companies certainly are entering the Big Game today.

