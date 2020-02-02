Saturday Night Live cold open: John Bolton & a dream impeachment trial







Given the events of the past week, it felt easy to figure out that Saturday Night Live would do some sort of cold open themed around politics. Just take your pick of what they would want to do, given that in one corner, you have impeachment as a primary subject of conversation. Meanwhile, in the other you have the Iowa caucuses and the official beginning of campaign season.

So what did the NBC series decide to put on the air tonight? Unsurprisingly, the show decided to do “The Trial You Wish Had Happened,” which featured versions of Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, and also eventually John Bolton and Hunter Biden. Pete Davidson’s version of Joe Biden’s son had him wandering around on one of those fancy hoverboard/skateboard trials. Eventually, Alec Baldwin also did turn up as Donald Trump, mostly because the trial did need a significant dose of humor. Alec’s version of Trump tried to claim that he was old and incapable of doing a lot of different things.

So was any of this successful as a cold open? Not exactly. We wish that they went with the Democratic race instead. It’s a classic case of the show having a hard time matching the absurdity of the real world. We’ve heard a lot of the different impeachment humor before in some other places, though Baldwin did deliver a memorable monologue at the end of the cold open where he talked about what he can and cannot do — and also calling Mitch McConnell a “ride or die” before there was a musical interlude.

Of course, bonus points to Kenan Thompson for playing Judge Mathis at the end.

