





Is Power new tonight on Starz? We know we’re building towards the epic series finale, and because of that, there’s more hype than ever before. We gotta learn who shot Ghost and, beyond just that, what happens to the rest of the characters. We’ve seen spotlights on Dre, Paz, Tommy, and Tate, and there are now only three names remaining on the suspect list — Tasha, Tariq, and then Saxe.

Alas, you’re not going to be checking any name off of that suspect list this weekend. Power is not going to be on Starz tonight, and nor is it available on the app. It’s taking the weekend off for one reason and one reason only — the Super Bowl. The folks over at the network have opted to avoid any direct competition, and as frustrating as it is, we get it. While the series technically doesn’t need big live ratings on Starz (it’s ending, after all), it does still want to have a series finale weekend that is full of buzz and attention. It’s hard to get that opposite the biggest television event of the year. The Super Bowl swallows up everything and while we’re sure app viewers would have checked it out before the big game, it doesn’t matter in the end.

With this in mind, we can tell you now that Power will air instead on February 9 on Starz — it’s against the Oscars, but that’s not competition in the same way. As per usual, it will arrive earlier on the app.

Through this epic finale, we expect more than just answers on the central question. Who shot Ghost is a part of the story but, beyond just that, there are also questions regarding how this is going to happen and why. We need emotional payoff here to go along with some other important things — take, for example, getting some potential clues on the Power Book 11: Ghost spin-off series that is going to be coming to the network in the future. There’s a lot for the producers to tie together; here’s to hoping they are up for the task.

What do you want to see on Power moving forward?

Are you bummed that the series isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and stick around for some more news. (Photo: Starz.)

