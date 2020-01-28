Arrow series finale spoilers: Expect endings for many characters







The Arrow series finale is just over 24 hours away and if there’s one word to describe it, it’s obviously this: Emotional. This will be an incredibly powerful send-off to the series with a lot of various highs and lows. There will be a tremendous sense of loss, but also opportunities still for hope. There’s the return of Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity and, in the end, a chance for her to be potentially reunited with Oliver once more. That’s the only way that we can take what we saw at the end of season 7 with The monitor. That is the narrative that we will continue to endorse in just about every way that we can.

Rest assured that, entering the finale, the goal seems to be to make sure almost every character gets some sort of ending. Here is what showrunner Beth Schwartz had to say on that subject in an interview with TVLine:

“It was really important to me and [Arrowverse EP] Marc [Guggenheim] to honor all of our characters … We spent a lot of time in the room brainstorming endings for all our characters, whether they were series regulars in Season 8 or they were series regulars in Season 1. We really wanted to give everyone a satisfying ending, so that you could envision what their lives would be like after the show was over.”

Another reason for this sort of tender care is that there are still stories for these characters after the fact. We know that Mia, Dinah, and Laurel could all end up starring in their own spin-off series over on The CW. Meanwhile, Diggle will be appearing in at least one upcoming episode of The Flash, and we would imagine that all of the surviving characters could turn up somewhere in the weeks and months to come.

Remember this, in the end — this may be a big shared universe to a lot of us fans on the outside, but for the people in the inside. This is a family. This is a world we imagine they continue to want to be a part of for however long that it lasts.

