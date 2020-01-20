Arrow season 8 episode 10 photo: Who’s returning for series finale?







Arrow season 8 episode 10 is going to mark the epic series finale, and when it airs on January 28, there are going to be many familiar faces coming back. We know that Emily Bett Rickards is reprising her role as Felicity Smoak, but there are some additional familiar faces coming back, as well.

Want to know more? Then keep reading with a minor spoiler warning…

In the photo below, you can get a partial sense of who is coming back as Joe Dinicol (Ragman) is coming back! He’s been one of our favorite recurring characters and it feels almost like the show never did him proper justice. Also, we’re also going to have back Willa Holland as Thea and then also Colton Haynes as Roy. Meanwhile, there will be some crossovers in the final episode as Grant Gustin (Barry Allen) and Caity Lotz (Sara Lance) are also going to be back one more time. Neither one of them, however, is featured in the photo.

How about a few more character reveals? Sea Shimooka will be back as Emiko Queen, and most interesting, Susanna Thompson will be back as Moira. Is this tied in some way to the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths? It certainly feels that way given that both of these characters previously met their demise on the show. (We also know that Paul Blackthorne will be back in some capacity.)

While the Arrow series finale is going to feature some characters remembering the life and legacy of one Oliver Queen, there’s some fascinating stuff coming up beforehand. Take, for example, Tuesday’s episode, which will serve as the backdoor pilot to the Green Arrow and the Canaries spin-off show. There’s no guarantee that this show will end up getting a series order, though The CW has already picked up such shows as Walker, Texas Ranger and then also Superman and Lois, another series set within the Arrowverse.

Just be sure to get your tissues ready for the final episode of Arrow. You’re going to need them…

How do you think the Arrow series finale is going to wrap things up?

